Power plants out of order
Attack on Crimea, Ukraine curbs electricity
Ukraine is said to have attacked a Russian base on the annexed Crimean peninsula. The war-torn country is currently struggling with its power supply. And: according to its own statements, the Ukrainian military is withdrawing its troops from the village of Urozhaine in the eastern region of Donzek.
"As the enemy has destroyed almost everything in Urozhaine, the defense forces have withdrawn to other positions," said a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military. "A decision was made to protect the lives and health of our soldiers who maintained the defense there."
Ukraine has now lost almost half of its production capacity as a result of the attacks, which Russia has stepped up since the spring. As a result, there are repeated power cuts, and the country also has to purchase electricity from the EU on a large scale.
Crimea is being hit by drone attacks:
Two power plants failed on Thursday night. The grid operator Ukrenergo has now drastically reduced the power supply, according to its own information. This has resulted in significant restrictions: between eight and 10 p.m. (local time), eleven regions and the capital Kiev were affected, Ukrenergo announced. "A significant power deficit in the Ukrainian energy system is the result of eight massive attacks carried out by the enemy since the beginning of the year."
Ukrainian attack on Russian base in Crimea
The aggressor is not resting either. According to an insider, Ukraine has attacked a Russian coastguard base on Lake Donuslav in the west of the Crimean peninsula. Naval and aerial drones were used, according to Ukrainian security sources. The attack during the night damaged and disabled the base's headquarters, an ammunition and equipment depot, a substation, technical facilities and firing positions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.