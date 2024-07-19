Top Italian club sets up camp in Carinthia

East Tyroleans as "latecomers"

Lienz midfielder Sandi Lovric, who was with Slovenia at the European Championships in Germany, is still on vacation until July 20 and will join the camp. The mountain air will certainly do Udine good after another tough season! Relegation was only avoided in the last round. The "Bianconeri" failed to impress for ten years in a row, finishing twelfth at best.