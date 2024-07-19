Ipswich is also there
Top Italian club sets up camp in Carinthia
In recent years, Udine have only been a snack opponent. An East Tyrolean also plays for the Italian first division club. Premier League promotion contenders Ipswich Town are another top club. Test against Ukrainians.
Benvenuti! Serie A club Udinese remain loyal to Carinthia and are once again holding their training camp with their neighbors in Carinzia. On Thursday, a total of 68 players pitched their tents at the Hotel Pulverer in Bad Kleinkirchheim, where they will stay until July 31.
East Tyroleans as "latecomers"
Lienz midfielder Sandi Lovric, who was with Slovenia at the European Championships in Germany, is still on vacation until July 20 and will join the camp. The mountain air will certainly do Udine good after another tough season! Relegation was only avoided in the last round. The "Bianconeri" failed to impress for ten years in a row, finishing twelfth at best.
Before that, they were in the top 10 twelve times from 1997 to 2013, even finishing third twice. The fans in Friuli are already totally bitter - they don't understand why boss Giampaolo Pozzo no longer brings in any big-name players.
To get ticket sales off to a good start, rumors have now surfaced at the club that they want to bring back former star Alexis Sanchez at least once. He once made his breakthrough in Udine, then played for Barcelona, Manchester United and Inter. He is currently without a club.
Two test matches worth watching
Udinese have their first test tomorrow (5pm) - in Wolfsberg against WAC. Ipswich Town is also currently a guest. The Premier League newcomers are staying at the Warmbader Hof in Villach until July 21 and are training in Landskron. There they will also play against Shakhtar Donetsk on Saturday (14).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
