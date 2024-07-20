Formula 1 TICKER
LIVE from 4 p.m.: Who will win qualifying for the Hungarian GP?
13th race in the 2024 Formula 1 season: The Hungarian Grand Prix is on the program this weekend. Qualifying for Sunday's race takes place today. We will be reporting live (see below)
The Hungaroring has a different character to the tracks we recently drove on in Spielberg and Silverstone. One lap is rather slow, there are many narrow and twisty sections. Monaco without the walls - that's the description we've heard from time to time. Nevertheless, triple champion Max Verstappen has won in Hungary in the past two years and is now aiming for his own hat-trick. Three races would be the longest run without a win for Red Bull since 2021, when Verstappen was still battling fiercely with Lewis Hamilton for the title.
"We had a brilliant race in Hungary last year and have good memories here because we won twelve races in a row," said the Dutchman, who has an 84-point lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris after twelve of 24 races. "Hopefully we can have another great race this year and achieve another good team result."
