How Vienna experienced a fire fiasco in an Airbus

"Flames behind my seat"

The 20-year-old and his brother, who is three years younger, noticed a burning smell. They alerted their father. "I immediately warned him that it couldn't be the jet because it had been checked. But then the smell got worse and worse and I saw flames behind my seat." The Viennese landlord immediately jumped up. "But I was already wearing my seatbelt. So I quickly unfastened my seatbelt. Then I really thought the plane was on fire. I just saw the flames and alerted the stewardess and asked for a fire extinguisher. But she didn't have one. No fire blanket either."