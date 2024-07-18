“Ländle must not rest on its laurels”

Significant slowdown in the industrial economy

Gabriel Felbermayr takes a similar view: "Vorarlberg cannot rest on its laurels, as the local economy was also affected by the significant slowdown in industrial activity in 2023." In the meantime, Vorarlberg's competitiveness has come under just as much pressure as that of Austria as a whole - mainly due to the fact that unit labor costs have risen more than in other EU countries due to the high wage agreements.