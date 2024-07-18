Anniversary ceremony
SPÖ-Burgenland celebrates its provincial governors
The anniversary of "60 years of red governors" was celebrated by the SPÖ with a ceremony in Bad Sauerbrunn. More than 800 guests from all over the country took part.
The year 1964 brought radical political changes to Burgenland: On March 22, the SPÖ became the strongest party in the state for the first time with 48.23% of the vote. Top candidate Hans Bögl finally became the first Social Democrat to be elected governor on June 12. The SPÖ has remained number 1 in Burgenland ever since. Theodor Kery, Hans Sipötz, Karl Stix, Hans Niessl and Hans Peter Doskozil followed as governors.
"Self-confident Burgenland party"
There was a good atmosphere at the anniversary celebration: "Over the past 60 years, the Burgenland Social Democrats have developed into a self-confident Burgenland party, always with the aim of improving people's lives," explained Governor Doskozil. The trust of the population had to be earned, it could not be taken for granted. However, this also means dealing with difficult issues, addressing the challenges of our time and finding solutions, said Doskozil.
Politics is not an end in itself, but a mission to be there for the people - regardless of the challenges we face.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
Former Minister of Defense and historian Norbert Darabos compiled a brochure for the SPÖ about the six provincial governors over the past 60 years: "The common thread was the consistent political agenda," he said, referring to the topics of the labour market, social affairs, health and education.
In her speech, SPÖ Regional Director Jasmin Puchwein expressed her motivation and affirmed that the party would like to continue on Burgenland's path. "Four years ago, the people placed their trust in us. That is our mission and our motivation," said Puchwein.
Party headquarters to be named after Theodor Kery
The results of a member survey conducted in May were also presented at the ceremony: The party headquarters in Eisenstadt - previously known as the Red House - will be named after Theodor Kery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.