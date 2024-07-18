SPÖ-Burgenland celebrates its provincial governors

"Self-confident Burgenland party"

There was a good atmosphere at the anniversary celebration: "Over the past 60 years, the Burgenland Social Democrats have developed into a self-confident Burgenland party, always with the aim of improving people's lives," explained Governor Doskozil. The trust of the population had to be earned, it could not be taken for granted. However, this also means dealing with difficult issues, addressing the challenges of our time and finding solutions, said Doskozil.