ECB leaves interest rates unchanged before the summer break

Wage growth drives inflation

However, wage growth, one of the most important drivers of inflation in the eurozone, was still strong recently. In the first quarter, collectively agreed wages in the eurozone had risen by 4.7 percent. However, according to ECB chief economist Philip Lane, the latest company news now points to a slowdown in wage growth.

According to a survey conducted by the Reuters news agency last week, economists expect the ECB to cut interest rates twice more this year. The economists expect steps downwards of a quarter of a percentage point each time at the interest rate meetings in September and December.