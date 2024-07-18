Flights from October 27
AUA brings back Linz connection to Frankfurt
There had recently been speculation that the Linz flights from Frankfurt would no longer take place. Airport boss Norbert Draskovits countered that the talks were on the home straight. And on Thursday, Linz Airport went one better: With the help of Austrian Airlines, the all-important connection is coming back!
The flights to Frankfurt are important for business travelers, but also for those who want to go on vacation overseas and therefore book long-haul flights that take them to America or Asia - this is how Linz Airport argues when it comes to the importance of the connection to the German banking metropolis.
And this will also be reactivated from the fall. From October 27, Linz will be connected to Frankfurt three times a day. Austrian Airlines is behind this. The Austrian flagship airline is using an ATR 72-600 (72 seats) from its Swedish partner Braathens Regional Airlines, making it possible for Upper Austria to be directly connected to the hub again.
It was important to us that Frankfurt is served three times a day in order to be able to cover as many connecting flights as possible. As business travel has not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, it is also expedient to serve the route with a high frequency, but with a smaller aircraft.
Norbert Draskovits, Geschäftsführer Flughafen Linz
"We are very pleased that we have reached this important milestone with Linz Airport and the state of Upper Austria and will be able to take off from the winter flight schedule," emphasizes Michael Trestl, CEO of Austrian Airlines. "This will once again ensure that business travelers from our province can travel quickly and comfortably all over the world," says Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs. Klaus Luger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is also happy: "It is extremely gratifying that Austrian Airlines is taking over this important connection."
The route has been orphaned since March 31
Airport CEO Norbert Draskovits emphasizes the importance of the "constructive and solution-oriented talks" with Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa, which will ultimately lead to the resumption of the connection. The route has been suspended since March 31 after Lufthansa withdrew the Air Dolomiti aircraft flying from Linz to Frankfurt due to an engine recall.
