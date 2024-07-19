Discover the nature of the Brandnertal

Where does the water in the mountain river come from and where does it go? What happens on an alpine pasture and what rocks are the local mountains made of? Those interested can get to the bottom of these and other questions along the Natursprünge trail in Brand. There are eleven interactive stations along the almost five-kilometre route, where you can find out exciting and interesting facts about alpine nature and its inhabitants. The village railroad takes you directly from the village center to the mountain station. You then change to the Panoramabahn, which connects Brand with Bürserberg and climbs spectacular heights up to the Burtschasattel. The Natursprünge trail starts right after the exit.