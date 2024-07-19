Most beautiful hiking routes
Discover the nature of the Brandnertal
The Natursprünge trail leads from the Burtschasattel to the Innere Parpfienzalpe. Along the way, you can learn lots of interesting facts about nature in the local mountains in a fun way.
Where does the water in the mountain river come from and where does it go? What happens on an alpine pasture and what rocks are the local mountains made of? Those interested can get to the bottom of these and other questions along the Natursprünge trail in Brand. There are eleven interactive stations along the almost five-kilometre route, where you can find out exciting and interesting facts about alpine nature and its inhabitants. The village railroad takes you directly from the village center to the mountain station. You then change to the Panoramabahn, which connects Brand with Bürserberg and climbs spectacular heights up to the Burtschasattel. The Natursprünge trail starts right after the exit.
Tips and information
Type: Themed circular trail
Duration: around two hours
Starting point: Panoramabahn mountain station in Brand (note: the Brandnertal cable car day ticket for hikers costs 30.50 euros)
Equipment: walking shoes with good tread soles, rucksack with drink, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection
Refreshment stops on the mountain: Parpfienzalpe, numerous other locations in Brand
Public transport: Bus route 580 from Bludenz train station to Brand Dorfbahn
Right from the start, the alpine flora impresses with its blooming diversity. These include so-called weather flowers such as the silver thistle and gentian. When rain or thunderstorms approach, they close their flowers or do not open them at all and lower their leaves. The plants sense the increased humidity and react accordingly to protect themselves. This is why the silver thistle, like the golden thistle, is also known as the weather thistle. When the bracts close, rain is expected; when the sun shines or the air is dry, they spread apart.
Up to 100 plant species per square meter
These representatives of the alpine flora prefer warm, mostly grazed rough grassland in limestone areas with a thin layer of humus. Which plants can spread where in the Alps depends heavily on the local climate and the respective soil. In the local mountains, it takes around 1000 years for 30 centimetres of fertile humus to form. Up to 100 different plant species can thrive on one square meter of healthy soil.
In general, the vegetation in the mountains is divided into different levels and zones, which are characteristic of a certain altitude range. Along the Natursprünge trail, you are mostly in the subalpine zone. This area varies depending on the location, but is around 2000 meters above sea level. In this region, coniferous forests give way to krummholz.
The hiking trail leads gently downhill from the highest point at the Burtschasattel to the Innere Parpfienzalpe. Once you have left the wooded section behind you, a wonderful panoramic view of the surrounding mountains opens up. The Zimba (2643 meters), the Brandner Mittagsspitze (2557 meters), the Seekopf (2698 meters) and the mighty Schesaplana (2965 meters) come into view. You can stop off at the Innere Parpfienzalpe for a little refreshment.
Small hawkweed
The lesser hawkweed is also known as mouse-ear hawkweed or long-haired hawkweed and belongs to the composite family. The perennial, herbaceous plant has narrow, egg-shaped leaves that form a rosette. The leaves have gray, fuzzy hairs on the underside. Lesser hawkweed is a light plant and can be found on dry grassland, in heaths and sparse forests as well as in crevices. It flowers from May to October. The flower heads contain up to 64 pale yellow ray florets. The edges of the flowers reflect UV light, which makes them appear two-colored to pollinators and thus even more enticing. On sunny days, the flowers are open from around 8 am to 3 pm. When it is dry, the leaves are rolled up, with the light-colored, light-reflecting underside facing outwards to reduce heating.
To get back to the mountain station of the Dorfbahn, it is a good idea to take the barefoot path. To do this, turn left at the alp building and follow the narrow path that leads into a small wood. There are several stations along the route that you can walk through without shoes, allowing you to gather a variety of sensory impressions. Then take the gondola down to Brand.
