With Turkey club
“Proceedings initiated”: Trouble for ex-BVB kicker
Former BVB defender Thomas Meunier has used a controversial clause in his contract to leave Turkish club Trabzonspor. In doing so, he has incurred the anger of the club. The club president is furious and is threatening to sue the Belgian.
"I have hired lawyers and we will make use of our rights. We will sue him and the club he will move to," raged Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan in an interview with the broadcaster "A Spor". The background to this is the termination of Meunier's contract due to a controversial clause.
The Belgian probably pulled the clause, which allows him to leave the club unilaterally, at the last minute. According to the club president, he did not inform his club in advance: "Five minutes before the deadline expired, he sent us an e-mail that made us very angry. He informed us that he had unilaterally terminated his contract at 11.55 pm."
Rules not adhered to?
Those responsible at Trabzonspor doubt whether the 32-year-old has adhered to all the necessary rules. "In the contract we signed with Thomas Meunier, we explained that we would understand if he moved to a club where his family lives for family reasons that I can't explain here," said Dogan.
It was also agreed that the interested club would contact Trabzonspor in advance. This did not happen either, according to the club boss. In the meantime, the club has also officially announced: "Legal proceedings have been initiated against all parties involved, in particular against Thomas Andre Meunier, in connection with the dismissal by the footballer."
The 32-year-old had only moved from Dortmund to Turkey on a free transfer in February. Meunier was previously regarded as an undisputed regular at Trabzonspor. The player himself is currently keeping a low profile. However, he is said to have several offers from French clubs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.