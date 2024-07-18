“Proceedings initiated”: Trouble for ex-BVB kicker

The Belgian probably pulled the clause, which allows him to leave the club unilaterally, at the last minute. According to the club president, he did not inform his club in advance: "Five minutes before the deadline expired, he sent us an e-mail that made us very angry. He informed us that he had unilaterally terminated his contract at 11.55 pm."

Rules not adhered to?

Those responsible at Trabzonspor doubt whether the 32-year-old has adhered to all the necessary rules. "In the contract we signed with Thomas Meunier, we explained that we would understand if he moved to a club where his family lives for family reasons that I can't explain here," said Dogan.