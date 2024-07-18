After public dialog
New route for S-Link being examined
Following the five dialog forums with citizens, the company behind the S-Link project now wants to examine a new route south to Anif and Neualm.
Over the past few weeks, the S-Link project company has hosted a total of five events to inform citizens about the planned rail project. In addition to sometimes heated discussions about Salzburg's multi-million investment in public transport, the route of the local railroad extension through the city of Salzburg and as far as Hallein was repeatedly the subject of critical debate.
The project company is now examining two specific requests from the public for a change to the route by the fall. "In Anif, it was suggested that the route should run longer along the highway and leave the fields towards Niederalm untouched," says S-Link Managing Director Stefan Knittel.
Results will be available in October
In Neualm, the route should move further away from the residential area and thus run in the middle between Oberalm and Neualm, according to the wishes of the citizens during the discussions, and the route on the so-called Bindergleis has already been moved away from the populated area out of consideration for the population.
The new variants are now being developed in planning terms, taking numerous criteria into account. The new corridor and further details on the S-Link project are to be presented to the public at the beginning of October.
