“AI can be a great opportunity for employees”

On the other hand, you also talk about AI as a "job killer". Which professions do you think are most threatened by automation through AI?

To put it in a nutshell: it mainly affects professions that require little training or jobs that digital technology can do more quickly. However, professions that many people don't even consider at first are also affected: These include office jobs where a lot of administrative work is done or customer service. Many companies are already using AI in customer support. Above all, I see the danger that companies could fall for the AI hype and now believe that AI will replace their workforce and that AI can do the work much more cheaply. That is a misconception. I therefore advise responsible companies to focus on the sensible use of AI - to speed up processes - and to focus on how they can use the time gained to promote the well-being of their staff - instead of laying them off. More and more Austrian companies are taking this approach. This is where companies should not let their competitive advantage lie: Satisfied employees who are not overworked are the key to sustainable success in the future. AI can help with this. Furthermore, it should not be overlooked: Many young, less qualified people today have fears about the future, and this includes the fear of AI as a job killer. Young people are feeling powerless here. Business and politics need to get involved, listen to young people and take active and responsible countermeasures. After all, social cohesion is key to ensuring that we can ALL look to the future with optimism.