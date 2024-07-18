In November 2023
First S-Link survey cost 340,000 euros
For the second time in a year, the citizens of Salzburg will be able to vote on the major Lokalbahn extension project on November 10. Unlike in November 2023, this time Flachgau and Tennengau will also be able to cast their votes. However, the double vote in the city has led to criticism of the costs. Especially as the votes are financed entirely with taxpayers' money.
A Neos inquiry has now revealed the costs of last November's poll. The vote, which was forced by a citizens' initiative, cost the city exactly 338,406 euros.
For Neos municipal councillor Lukas Rupsch, this was "completely pointless" due to the new consultation next fall. Especially as, as reported by the "Krone", there are also doubts about the legality of the question. Top lawyers believe that the question should not have been asked in this way. "Wasting taxpayers' money and covering up facts must stop immediately," demands Rupsch. The upcoming survey will not be favorable either. Especially as the city and state are planning separate brochures, i.e. double the work. Up to 75,000 euros have been earmarked for this in the city alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.