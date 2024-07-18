First S-Link survey cost 340,000 euros

For Neos municipal councillor Lukas Rupsch, this was "completely pointless" due to the new consultation next fall. Especially as, as reported by the "Krone", there are also doubts about the legality of the question. Top lawyers believe that the question should not have been asked in this way. "Wasting taxpayers' money and covering up facts must stop immediately," demands Rupsch. The upcoming survey will not be favorable either. Especially as the city and state are planning separate brochures, i.e. double the work. Up to 75,000 euros have been earmarked for this in the city alone.