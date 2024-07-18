Vorteilswelt
In November 2023

First S-Link survey cost 340,000 euros

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 10:30
The non-binding public consultation in the fall was far too expensive for the Neos. The next one will probably not be any cheaper.
comment0 Kommentare

For the second time in a year, the citizens of Salzburg will be able to vote on the major Lokalbahn extension project on November 10. Unlike in November 2023, this time Flachgau and Tennengau will also be able to cast their votes. However, the double vote in the city has led to criticism of the costs. Especially as the votes are financed entirely with taxpayers' money.

A Neos inquiry has now revealed the costs of last November's poll. The vote, which was forced by a citizens' initiative, cost the city exactly 338,406 euros.

For Neos municipal councillor Lukas Rupsch, this was "completely pointless" due to the new consultation next fall. Especially as, as reported by the "Krone", there are also doubts about the legality of the question. Top lawyers believe that the question should not have been asked in this way. "Wasting taxpayers' money and covering up facts must stop immediately," demands Rupsch. The upcoming survey will not be favorable either. Especially as the city and state are planning separate brochures, i.e. double the work. Up to 75,000 euros have been earmarked for this in the city alone.

