Marlene Dietrich brought traditional costume to Jedermann

Alongside the world-famous "Marlene trousers" in Salzburg, the traditional costume for the festival has remained a fashion milestone for the film icon. Nowadays, however, the fashion-conscious Salzburgers live the trend with a touch of modernity. "Our dresses can be worn in different ways. With an apron as a dirndl or just with a belt as a classic dress, as the body and skirt are made from the same fabric. Today, there is a demand for versatile garments," explains Mothwurf store manager Sylvia Fuchs. Timeless, but moving with the times. That's how you could sum it up. Because anyone who buys for the festival also wants to look good at other events, such as birthdays or christenings.