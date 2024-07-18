Dress code for premiere
Marlene Dietrich brought traditional costume to Jedermann
What am I going to wear? A question that can be answered quickly before the premiere of Hofmannsthal's classic.
Traditional costume and high culture are not mutually exclusive in the city of Mozart. The unwritten rule of appearing at the Jedermann premiere in a dirndl, traditional costume or even lederhosen goes back a long way. She played a decisive role in this fashionable "law": Film icon Marlene Dietrich. In the mid-1930s, when traditional costume culture in Salzburg was at its peak, the German star made a guest appearance in the city of Mozart. And made her much-acclaimed festival appearance in traditional costume! Even away from Hofstallgasse, for example during a break at Café Bazar, she appeared in traditional Austrian garb.
Alongside the world-famous "Marlene trousers" in Salzburg, the traditional costume for the festival has remained a fashion milestone for the film icon. Nowadays, however, the fashion-conscious Salzburgers live the trend with a touch of modernity. "Our dresses can be worn in different ways. With an apron as a dirndl or just with a belt as a classic dress, as the body and skirt are made from the same fabric. Today, there is a demand for versatile garments," explains Mothwurf store manager Sylvia Fuchs. Timeless, but moving with the times. That's how you could sum it up. Because anyone who buys for the festival also wants to look good at other events, such as birthdays or christenings.
But it absolutely has to be comfortable. That's why dirndls with cotton skirts are traditionally worn for the Jedermann premieres. "This makes sitting for long periods more comfortable and the fabric regulates the heat better. It can get hot on Domplatz during the afternoon performances," says Berta Rainer, Managing Director of Stassny-Trachten. For the gentlemen of creation: please coordinate the color with the lady! Ideally, you should buy a jacket in the same fabric as the lady's dirndl. "And if you want to go for the equally popular lederhosen, please pull up your socks. It must remain elegant at all costs," advises Rainer.
This year, men and women can be daring in terms of color! From purple red to emerald green to violet - the motto is: please stand out from the crowd. Materials such as chenille, velvet and organza emphasize the festive occasion. In any case, premiere visitors must have their outfits planned by Saturday. Then, from 9 p.m., "Jedermann" will once again resound through Salzburg's old town.
