Fire chief waited for hours on a wall

"Two streams rushed past to my left and right"

"Suddenly there was a flash flood. I saved myself on a wall and two streams rushed past to my left and right," the Thörler told the "Krone" newspaper. He clung to a lamppost, the water was up to his knees. "I had to hold out for almost three hours until a private loader driver rescued me." Fortunately, the Floriani only suffered a few bruises on his legs from the debris that had been washed away. The incident commander didn't allow himself a break: he was still on duty all day.