Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spendthrift couple of doctors

Treasure worth millions as a gift for the Leopold Museum!

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 15:35

A couple of Lower Austrian doctors have donated 37 works by 24 artists - from Egon Schiele to Richard Gerstl and Anton Kolig - to Vienna's Leopold Museum: a total value of 14 million euros!

comment0 Kommentare

Over the course of forty years of passionate collecting, a couple of Lower Austrian doctors have succeeded in amassing an extraordinary treasure trove of paintings. The collection focuses on Austrian modernism. The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, have now donated 37 works by 24 artists with a total value of 14 million euros to Vienna's Leopold Museum. Incidentally, the museum's founder Rudolph Leopold and his wife Elisabeth were also doctors.

Most of the exhibits are paintings, but there are also watercolors and drawings by Egon Schiele, Richard Gerstl, Broncia Koller-Pinell, Tina Blau-Lang and Anton Kolig.

Egon Schiele, Self-portrait with long hair, 1907 (Bild: © Leopold Museum, Wien – Schenkung E. & H. H.)
Egon Schiele, Self-portrait with long hair, 1907
(Bild: © Leopold Museum, Wien – Schenkung E. & H. H.)

"It's great to meet people who see their passion for collecting as a life's work and decide to make their collection accessible to the public through a donation," says Hans-Peter Wipplinger, Director of the Leopold Museum, "this indicates a pronounced philanthropic nature on the part of the donors and, in this particular case, fits particularly well with a concept of the human condition as a basic condition of human life and action, guided by the medical ethos. This donation represents an essential enrichment of our collection holdings and at the same time represents an obligation to fulfill the most noble task of museum work: to preserve, research and communicate the works to our public."

Richard Gerstl, Interior with Thonet chair (room), fall 1908 (Bild: © Leopold Museum, Wien – Schenkung E. & H. H.)
Richard Gerstl, Interior with Thonet chair (room), fall 1908
(Bild: © Leopold Museum, Wien – Schenkung E. & H. H.)

Two oil paintings by Egon Schiele, one of the most important Austrian Expressionists, of whom the museum has the world's largest and most important collection, were donated: a self-portrait painted in 1907 showing the young artist with long hair and a portrait of Schiele's uncle Leopold Czihaczek from the same year. The donation also includes three Schiele works on paper. With the drawing "Mädchen mit Haarmasche" (1909), the watercolor "Schwangere" (1910) and a female nude from 1917, works from important creative phases of the artist are represented.

The interior with Thonet chair was created by the groundbreaking pioneer of Austrian Expressionism Richard Gerstl in 1908, the last year of his life. The color chalk lithograph Self-portrait from two sides as a painter by Oskar Kokoschka was created in 1923. Kokoschka used the motif for the poster of the exhibition at the Kunstsalon Wolfsberg in Zurich.

Broncia Koller-Pinell, Still Life with Oranges, Flower Vase and Statuette, 1890 (Bild: © Leopold Museum, Wien – Schenkung E. & H. H.)
Broncia Koller-Pinell, Still Life with Oranges, Flower Vase and Statuette, 1890
(Bild: © Leopold Museum, Wien – Schenkung E. & H. H.)

The watercolor "Fairy Tale" (around 1926) and two male nudes by Anton Kolig are part of the donation. Like Kolig, Anton Mahringer also belonged to the Carinthian artists' group of the Nötsch Circle. He created a self-portrait (1952) and the "Blue Landscape" from 1961.

The recent donation of two paintings - Koller-Pinell's "Still Life with Oranges, Flower Vase and Statuette" (1890) and a portrait of her daughter Silvia from 1910 - further emphasizes this important artist in the Leopold Museum.

The earliest painting in the donation is "Square in Szolnok" by Tina Blau-Lang (1874): August von Pettenkofen had already founded the Szolnok School of Painting around 1850, a painters' colony to which Theodor von Hörmann and later Tina Blau also belonged.

"The new additions fit perfectly into the Leopold Museum's collection profile and are predominantly by artists whose important works are already in the Leopold Museum," says Wipplinger. The works from this donation, which amounts to a double-digit million sum, will be on display in future as part of the permanent collection presentation as well as selectively in the course of special exhibitions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Weinberger
Stefan Weinberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf