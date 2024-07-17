Treasure worth millions as a gift for the Leopold Museum!

"It's great to meet people who see their passion for collecting as a life's work and decide to make their collection accessible to the public through a donation," says Hans-Peter Wipplinger, Director of the Leopold Museum, "this indicates a pronounced philanthropic nature on the part of the donors and, in this particular case, fits particularly well with a concept of the human condition as a basic condition of human life and action, guided by the medical ethos. This donation represents an essential enrichment of our collection holdings and at the same time represents an obligation to fulfill the most noble task of museum work: to preserve, research and communicate the works to our public."