New cooperation
The province of Burgenland relies on the Montanuni
A cooperation in the fields of climate, energy and the environment is planned. The first projects have already been defined - and there is great joy that things can finally get underway.
The ink is dry on the cooperation agreement between the province and the Montanuniversität Leoben (MUL). "We have set ourselves the goal of achieving climate neutrality and energy independence in Burgenland by 2030," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Courage for pioneering work
"This requires the courage to do pioneering work. The measures of the Burgenland climate strategy are to be evaluated, reassessed and further developed through joint scientific and technical efforts." Innovative solutions are also needed in the areas of energy, environment, resources, sustainability and artificial intelligence.
MUL also stands for research into sustainable resources, recycling and the circular economy. "All topics that concern us globally," says Rector Peter Moser.
Energy analyses and scenarios
The first projects have already been defined. Among other things, energy analyses for municipalities and the scientific preparation of energy scenarios for Burgenland are planned. Another important topic is the use and utilization of reeds, mud and clay from and around Lake Neusiedl.
Mud can be processed into a good building material, ideally in combination with reeds and basalt.
Rektor Peter Moser
Delighted with the start
The cooperation is being coordinated and handled by the innovation management department of Landesholding Burgenland. Managing Director Gerald Goger is also pleased that things can now get underway!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
