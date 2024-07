Insolvency! Campbell and Co. have to stay at home

"It's hard for me to know that after more than 15 years we can no longer prepare in Elbigenalp," said Birgit Bauer-Schick, Head of Women's and Girls' Football at Freiburg, for whom the closure of the 230-bed hotel came as a surprise. For this reason, it was not possible to find an alternative in the short time available. This means that interim coach Nico Schneck will prepare with his ladies at home.