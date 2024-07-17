Viennese strangled mother
Accused: “It’s always about me being God”
A 36-year-old Viennese man allegedly attacked his mother in February and choked her. Only a neighbor was able to prevent anything worse from happening. The schizophrenic will stand trial on Wednesday.
He has been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia for around seven years. It started with depression in 2016, soon followed by psychotic episodes. Because he repeatedly stopped taking his medication, the man was forcibly admitted to psychiatric wards. "It's always about me being God," he now said in court. At the time of the crime, he was actually not sane, said the expert witness. Otherwise he would have been charged with attempted murder.
The doctor advised us against it.
Medication discontinued
In the spring of 2023, the law graduate once again stopped taking his medication. While he claimed to have discussed this with his doctor, his mother agreed in court. She had even advised against it. As she was worried about her son, she had often visited him in his apartment with her husband or the other son. Even then, the 36-year-old threatened to strangle her. At the end of January 2024, the poor condition was evident at a family celebration. She asked him about it and he said that the reality was gone.
Neighbors intervened
The assault happened a week later. "I was just getting dressed to go for a walk and suddenly he yanked open the front door," the mother said in court. "He was completely beside himself. I thought that was it now." The 36-year-old lunged at her. Her loud screams alerted her husband, who has Parkinson's disease, in the living room and a neighbor. The latter fetched her husband, who forced his way into the apartment and dragged her son away from his mother. She suffered minor injuries that did not cause any permanent consequences.
He needs long-term, secure treatment to protect himself and others. Otherwise it will happen again.
The suspect is already in custody and is being administered his medication by injection. "I think the medication is working well and I feel well adjusted," he said. A decision will be made on Wednesday as to whether or not he will be admitted to a forensic therapy center. "He needs long-term, secure treatment to protect himself and others. Otherwise this will happen again," said expert witness Sigrun Rossmanith. A decision is expected this afternoon.
