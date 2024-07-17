Accused: “It’s always about me being God”

Medication discontinued

In the spring of 2023, the law graduate once again stopped taking his medication. While he claimed to have discussed this with his doctor, his mother agreed in court. She had even advised against it. As she was worried about her son, she had often visited him in his apartment with her husband or the other son. Even then, the 36-year-old threatened to strangle her. At the end of January 2024, the poor condition was evident at a family celebration. She asked him about it and he said that the reality was gone.