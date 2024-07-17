LR not worried
16.6 billion euros: exports from Tyrol stagnate
After a record in 2021 and a further increase in 2022, the Tyrolean export volume did not grow in 2023. However, State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber is reassuring.
According to the provisional figures for the Tyrolean export industry for 2023, Tyrolean companies generated 16.6 billion euros abroad last year - the same amount as in 2022. State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber was satisfied despite the stagnation: "The fact that we were able to maintain the export volume compared to the previous year shows that Tyrol is and remains an important export country."
Tourism as a stable counterweight
The fact that the export volume has not grown is not surprising in view of the economic survey, according to Gerber. But: "As the Tyrolean economy is based on several pillars and tourism has recovered excellently after Covid, the stagnating export balance is not having a particularly negative impact on the economy." The Tyrolean economy is expected to grow by 0.5 to 1 percent in 2024.
The export of goods and services is an indispensable engine for the Tyrolean economy. The companies' high-quality products are still in demand worldwide.
Wirtschaftslandesrat Mario Gerber (ÖVP)
Germany is the most important customer
Last year, the Tyrol exported goods worth €10.4 billion to the EU, primarily to Germany (€5.2 billion), where the export volume increased by 6%. By contrast, fewer exports - worth a total of €5 billion - were made to France (-22%), Italy (-7.9%) and Switzerland and Liechtenstein (-4.7%).
In contrast, exports to the USA increased by 12.2% (879 million euros), while exports to Australia also rose.
Machinery in 1st place, followed by pharmaceutical products
Machinery is particularly popular abroad, followed by pharmaceutical products and optical and photographic equipment.
Wood products, base metals and paper products, on the other hand, achieved lower sales abroad than in the previous year, with each falling by a low double-digit percentage.
