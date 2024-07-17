Bayern plan without him
De Ligt is worried! United snaps up defensive gem
Will this transfer have an impact on Matthijs de Ligt's sporting future? Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the French defensive gem Leny Yoro will shortly complete his medical in Manchester and then sign a contract. This should put the Bayern player's transfer on ice for the time being. However, Munich are also no longer relying on the services of the central defender.
The 18-year-old Yoro is regarded as one of the biggest defensive talents and is on the wish lists of several top clubs. That's why Manchester United are keen to get the deal done. Romano reports that the Frenchman will travel to England shortly to complete the obligatory medical check and then sign his contract.
According to "The Athletic", United will put around 62 million euros on the table for the player from OSC Lille. A deal that could also influence the future of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman is also in advanced negotiations with the English club. However, United have not yet made an offer to Bayern. The record champions expect to receive around 50 million euros for the defender.
United or nothing?
It is questionable whether Manchester will want to spend such a sum again on a defender after signing Yoro. United are still hoping to sign the Dutchman, according to the English media. However, they would have to sell players first. However, this could prove to be a lengthy and difficult process.
De Ligt is now in a dilemma. In Munich, where he actually feels at home, he has been informed that they are planning without him. The record champions want to save the 24-year-old's hefty salary. However, the Dutchman himself has so far only chosen United as a possible destination and is said to still be convinced of this. But whether it will really come to that now seems to be more in doubt than ever.
