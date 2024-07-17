Inflation at its lowest level since July 2021

The fact that prices in the service sector continue to soar is likely to cause concern for the monetary authorities. At the beginning of June, the ECB cut interest rates for the first time in almost five years. It lowered the key deposit rate on the financial market, which banks receive when they park surplus funds with the central bank, from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent. The key interest rate at which banks in the eurozone can obtain fresh money from the ECB was reduced from 4.5 percent to 4.25 percent.