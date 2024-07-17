Prussic acid consumed?
Mysterious death of 6 Vietnamese in luxury hotel
In Thailand, the police investigation into the deaths of six Vietnamese in a luxury hotel in the capital Bangkok is in full swing. The bodies of the three men and three women - two of whom also held a US passport - were discovered in their hotel room on Tuesday evening. According to police, there were no signs of a struggle in the room.
However, residues of a substance indicating poisoning were found in cups.
Possibly hydrogen cyanide consumed
Several Thai newspapers speculated that it may have been cyanide (hydrogen cyanide). According to the reports, the Vietnamese had checked into several rooms at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the city center over the weekend.
"We are following every step"
The circumstances of their deaths are still unclear and raise many questions. "This was not self-harm, someone caused her death," police spokesman Thiti Saengsawang said, adding that police were looking for a seventh person linked to the group. "We are tracing every step they have taken since they got off the plane."
This was not self-harm, someone caused their deaths.
Thiti said the guests had not checked out of the hotel as planned on Tuesday. Hotel staff had discovered the bodies when they went to clean the room. According to police, plates of food were discovered on a table, most of which was still wrapped in foil.
Robbery is ruled out
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also immediately intervened in the mysterious case and held a press conference. An autopsy is planned to clarify the exact cause of death. However, a robbery has been ruled out. "It is assumed that they have been dead for about 24 hours. There were no signs of robbery or violence when the crime scene was first inspected."
