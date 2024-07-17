Speeding and accidents
Drunk driver fled with child in the car
The woman does not have a driver's license and apparently has little sense of responsibility. After all, how else can you explain the fact that she apparently sped away from a police check in her car while high, even though her eight-year-old child was sitting in the back seat. She also caused two accidents on the run.
This mother from Stadl-Paura will probably also be investigated by the youth welfare department! The 39-year-old female driver was noticed by a civil patrol on the L 1315 in Rüstorf on Tuesday evening.
The woman is known to the police and does not have a driver's license, but that apparently did not stop her from getting behind the wheel of her car - even when she was high.
Her eight-year-old child was sitting in the back seat of the car, with a 39-year-old friend in the passenger seat. Even before the police officers activated their blue lights and siren, the driver recognized the plainclothes officers.
At 155 km/h through the local area
She immediately stepped on the gas and sped off. The police officers were therefore unable to catch up immediately. They only managed to do so in the area of the village of Riesenberg. They discovered that the 39-year-old was probably traveling at around 155 km/h in the local area.
After cutting corners several times and changing lanes several times, the woman first collided with the "give way" sign at a junction and then also with a parked car. However, she still did not let this stop her at first and simply continued to speed.
Symptoms of addiction
Shortly afterwards, plainclothes police officers managed to stop the driver. A preliminary alcohol test carried out on her was negative, but clear symptoms of drug impairment were detected. She refused to undergo a clinical examination
The speeding mother was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Wels for endangering physical safety in road traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
