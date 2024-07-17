Because of gender law
Elon Musk moves headquarters of X and SpaceX to Texas
Elon Musk is also moving the headquarters of his space company SpaceX and the online platform X from California to Texas. To justify the move, Musk referred to a Californian law according to which schools do not have to inform parents of any requests by students to change their gender identity.
Musk described the law at X as the last straw. The tech billionaire, who is politically aligned with the American right and wants to provide Donald Trump with strong financial support in the presidential election, railed against measures that align gender characteristics with how people are perceived, particularly among young people.
Criticism of San Francisco
SpaceX previously had its headquarters in Hawthorne in the greater Los Angeles area - even though the majority of its facilities were already based in Texas. This new location, known as Starbase, is to be the company's future headquarters. As Twitter's successor service, X kept its headquarters in San Francisco - and is now to move to Austin.
Musk combined the announcement with a side blow against the city, which is seen as being in decline, particularly in conservative political circles. He had had enough of ducking away from "gangs of violent drug addicts" just to get into the building, Musk wrote on X. The tech billionaire is always accompanied by several bodyguards.
Musk is also the boss of electric car manufacturer Tesla - and has already moved the company from Palo Alto in California's Silicon Valley to Austin.
