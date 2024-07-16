Karas in an interview:
“Orban can’t do what he wants”
It is "fatal to pretend that you are the only one in favor of peace", said former MEP Othmar Karas (ÖVP) on Tuesday evening on "ZiB 2." He was referring to the self-proclaimed "peace missions" of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Other people in Europe were also campaigning for peace. Orbán exaggerates himself when he presents himself as an angel of peace, said Othmar Karas (ÖVP) on his last day as an MEP. The Hungarian politician was also sending out two further "fatal signals". He is fighting against liberal democracy and pretending to speak for the entire European Union, even though he is not its president. "Orbán cannot do whatever he wants," said Karas in an interview with Armin Wolf.
He therefore understands the Parliament and the Commission, who are currently demanding consequences. It is necessary to hold talks.
Majority expected for von der Leyen
With regard to the vote on the designated EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (on Thursday, note), the ÖVP politician stated that he expected a clear majority. He attributed this to commitments made by the Conservatives, Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals.
I am not a dummy for party tactics.
Othmar Karas
Karas himself had been a Member of the European Parliament since 1999. His day-to-day work involved compromises for more than 450 million people, he said, looking back. He never reduced his work to party politics or individual interests. "I am not a talking doll for party tactical considerations."
The 66-year-old sees the fact that he has received cross-party approval as confirmation of his work to date. He has always made himself available when it has strengthened the center and the cohesion of the people.
Duel for new job with Brunner?
As far as Karas' own future is concerned, his name has been repeatedly put forward as the new EU Commissioner in recent months, for example by the Greens and NEOS. Johannes Hahn had already announced that he would not seek a fourth term in office. "If I am nominated, then I am available," said Karas on Tuesday evening.
If I am nominated, then I will be available.
Karas zum Amt als EU-Kommissar
He commented on the fact that the ÖVP might prefer the current Finance Minister Magnus Brunner by saying that government experience was not a prerequisite for the job. The focus would be on skills and good solutions, not the name itself. However, the decision would primarily lie with the federal government and the National Council, he pointed out. He could not yet say whether he would hold the office for the full five years, as this would depend on what happened in the coming years.
