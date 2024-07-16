Conscientious objectors are not granted asylum in the EU

Not everyone who has turned their back on Russia is an opponent of war. They also include many people who do business elsewhere in order to circumvent sanctions. Incidentally, the number of Russian war refugees who have fled to Europe is low. This is also due to the fact that the EU quickly closed its borders to Russia. Moreover, conscientious objection alone is not considered a reason for political asylum. This is why, apart from Germany, only Spain (+16,000) is among the top 10 destination countries for Russian emigrants.