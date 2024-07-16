Because of comments about Trump
Jack Black cancels tour of his band Tenacious D
Because guitarist Kyle Gass from the US rock band Tenacious D made a tasteless joke about the attack on Donald Trump at a concert in Australia on Sunday, his partner Jack Black pulled the emergency brake on Tuesday and canceled the current tour.
What happened? On Sunday - Gass was celebrating his birthday that day - he was presented with a birthday cake on stage during the gig in Sydney. While blowing out the candles, the 64-year-old was asked to make a wish. Gass then apparently joked, "Don't miss Trump next time" (see video above), alluding to the assassination attempt on the former US president.
"I was surprised by what was said on Sunday during the show. I would never condone hate speech or promote political violence in any form. After much consideration, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour," Jack Black posted on Instagram on Tuesday (see post below).
All future creative plans are on hold, Black wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. He was grateful to the fans for their support and understanding, the statement continued.
"Highly inappropriate, terrible mistake"
Gass himself rowed back on Instagram on Tuesday. What he said on stage in Sydney on Sunday evening was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake, he wrote (see Instagram post below).
"I do not condone violence against anyone in any form. What happened was a tragedy and I'm incredibly sorry for having such poor judgment. I deeply apologize to those I let down and sincerely regret the pain I caused," a contrite Gass said in his statement.
