“We’ll be really good in four months”
Following Ousmane Diakite's career leap to West Bromwich, Hartberg coach Markus Schopp, who will be testing against Admira on Wednesday (5pm), has brought in a compatriot and friend of the Malian as a new stabilizing factor: After his adventure in La Liga with Cadiz, Youba Diarra is docking in eastern Styria for the third time.
"Unfortunately, I didn't get as much playing time in Cadiz after a change of coach," says the 26-year-old from Bamako, looking back on just five appearances last year, "so I saw Hartberg as a good opportunity. Hartberg is my home, I've always had a good time here. I know coach Schopp and the team and I also followed Hartberg closely in Spain, because my friends Diakite and Sangare played a very good season here."
The former big-city player (he played for Red Bull in New York and St. Pauli in Hamburg) feels right at home in Hartberg: "I know everything here. It's a small, quiet town. I only live five minutes away from the stadium and can walk to everything without stress." At the moment, he is still alone in Eastern Styria: "But my family will follow."
Everything was a bit bigger in Spain: "Cadiz isn't very big, but it's bigger than Hartberg. It was very nice." The large stadiums in Barcelona and Madrid were unforgettable experiences: "And the soccer there was incredibly good, very technical, there are a lot of strong players. You have to have everything in your head before the ball comes to you - you don't have time. You need quick solutions." Duels with stars such as Cavani, Rakitic, Navas, Griezmann and Morata have vividly demonstrated this to him.
The goals in Hartberg are clear for Youba: "We want to get back into the top six! We'll give it everything we've got. But it won't be easy, because six players have left and we've only been training together for a short time. But we'll be really good in three or four months."
