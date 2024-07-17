“We’ll be really good in four months”

Everything was a bit bigger in Spain: "Cadiz isn't very big, but it's bigger than Hartberg. It was very nice." The large stadiums in Barcelona and Madrid were unforgettable experiences: "And the soccer there was incredibly good, very technical, there are a lot of strong players. You have to have everything in your head before the ball comes to you - you don't have time. You need quick solutions." Duels with stars such as Cavani, Rakitic, Navas, Griezmann and Morata have vividly demonstrated this to him.