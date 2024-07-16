Trial in Innsbruck
Brother attacked with a knife over 100 euros?
A 24-year-old Tyrolean is said to have brutally attacked his brother and his own mother in the course of a violent family dispute. A knife was even allegedly involved. In the end, however, the man was acquitted.
Apparently, some bad scenes took place within a family in Kufstein at the end of May! A man (24) with several previous convictions is said to have first hit his own brother in the face with his fist and forced him to hand over a paltry 100 euros with a knife. He then allegedly hit his mother in the face with the flat of his hand.
Brother and mother did not testify
The visible and proven consequences: The mother was bleeding from the upper lip, the brother appeared extremely distraught according to the police officers who were alerted. However, the accused did not want to comment on the accusations made against him at the Innsbruck Regional Court and the family members concerned also exercised their right and ultimately refused to testify.
However, I am of the opinion that there was undoubtedly a tussle in the family circle.
Richter Michael Böhler
Judge Michael Böhler was therefore only left with a - legally binding - "acquittal in doubt". "There is simply too little evidence due to the abstentions of the witnesses," he said in his reasoning. "However, I am of the opinion that there was undoubtedly a tussle in the family circle", he added. He combined this statement with an urgent warning to the defendant: "You should get your act together, otherwise you will spend three years in prison next time."
"Without alcohol and drugs, he is the nicest person"
The public prosecutor and the man's defense lawyer had also spoken into his conscience beforehand. "Keep your hands off alcohol and drugs in future," said the public prosecutor, and the lawyer emphasized that this consumption was "a real problem" with his client and may have spurred on the alleged crime: "I was told that he is the nicest person when he hasn't consumed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.