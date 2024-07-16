Vorteilswelt
Trial in Innsbruck

Brother attacked with a knife over 100 euros?

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 19:00

A 24-year-old Tyrolean is said to have brutally attacked his brother and his own mother in the course of a violent family dispute. A knife was even allegedly involved. In the end, however, the man was acquitted.

Apparently, some bad scenes took place within a family in Kufstein at the end of May! A man (24) with several previous convictions is said to have first hit his own brother in the face with his fist and forced him to hand over a paltry 100 euros with a knife. He then allegedly hit his mother in the face with the flat of his hand.

Brother and mother did not testify
The visible and proven consequences: The mother was bleeding from the upper lip, the brother appeared extremely distraught according to the police officers who were alerted. However, the accused did not want to comment on the accusations made against him at the Innsbruck Regional Court and the family members concerned also exercised their right and ultimately refused to testify.

However, I am of the opinion that there was undoubtedly a tussle in the family circle.

Richter Michael Böhler

Judge Michael Böhler was therefore only left with a - legally binding - "acquittal in doubt". "There is simply too little evidence due to the abstentions of the witnesses," he said in his reasoning. "However, I am of the opinion that there was undoubtedly a tussle in the family circle", he added. He combined this statement with an urgent warning to the defendant: "You should get your act together, otherwise you will spend three years in prison next time."

"Without alcohol and drugs, he is the nicest person"
The public prosecutor and the man's defense lawyer had also spoken into his conscience beforehand. "Keep your hands off alcohol and drugs in future," said the public prosecutor, and the lawyer emphasized that this consumption was "a real problem" with his client and may have spurred on the alleged crime: "I was told that he is the nicest person when he hasn't consumed."

Markus Stegmayr
