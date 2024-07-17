Art with all fibers for 40 years now

With consistency and perseverance, she led the art movement out of the arts and crafts corner and over the years impressively demonstrated what international artists could do with fibers. So it is no wonder that Johannes Baumgartner from Steiermarkhof is honoring the founder of "International Textile Art Graz" with a solo exhibition to mark its 40th anniversary. An exhibition that "incidentally" illustrates how powerful and fresh Maak's approach still is today. The works can be seen until July 24.