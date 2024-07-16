Nightmare ballroom
TV dancer allegedly kicked and spat at celebrity
The popular Austrian dance show "Dancing Stars" is a license of the BBC show "Strictly Come Dancing" - and there have apparently been some unbelievable incidents behind the scenes. A professional dancer is said to have kicked and spat at his celebrity dance partner during training.
On Saturday, the BBC announced that professional dancer Graziano Di Prima would no longer be part of the dance team for the 20th season of the show.
Shocking footage
According to British media, he is accused of misconduct towards his dance partner Zara McDermott in 2023. A source told the Mirror that the BBC only found out about Graziano's alleged misconduct when shocking footage emerged showing him punching, kicking and spitting at her. After viewing the videos, BBC bosses sacked the dancer within 48 hours.
TV star in fear
McDermott is a well-known British TV personality who was the first Love Island contestant to be cast on Strictly, but had previously kept quiet about the allegations. The incidents were revealed by set staff.
McDermott now explained on Instagram that she was simply "scared". In a lengthy statement in her story section on Tuesday, she wrote that her time with Graziano in the training room was anything but dreamy and that there were witnesses to the incidents.
She explained that fear of public condemnation had prevented her from speaking out earlier.
Nightmare in the ballroom
Zara wrote: "I felt it was right to say something about the media reports. Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and it was a childhood dream to be on it. However, my experience in the training room was very different. There were witnesses and videos of certain incidents that are harrowing."
Zara continued, "I was scared of the public reactions and the future, but after many conversations with loved ones, I found the courage to share my story. I thank the BBC for their swift action and support. Love, always. Zara."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
