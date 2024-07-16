Leon case: father suspected of murder in the dock

The case also caused a stir beyond Austria's borders: the 39-year-old was out for a walk with his son in August 2022. That was the only thing that could calm Leon down - he was terminally ill. In the early hours of the morning, passers-by found the father lying on the ground next to the empty baby carriage; his son was found lifeless on a sandbank an hour later. A cruel robbery attempt - according to the German's statement. However, the 39-year-old himself quickly became the focus of the investigation and was remanded in custody at the end of last February.