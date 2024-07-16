Start of trial in Tyrol
Leon case: father suspected of murder in the dock
Almost two years ago, little Leon was rescued dead from the Kitzbühel Ache. The trial for the tragic drowning of the six-year-old now begins on Wednesday. According to the public prosecutor, it was murder - by the boy's father.
The case also caused a stir beyond Austria's borders: the 39-year-old was out for a walk with his son in August 2022. That was the only thing that could calm Leon down - he was terminally ill. In the early hours of the morning, passers-by found the father lying on the ground next to the empty baby carriage; his son was found lifeless on a sandbank an hour later. A cruel robbery attempt - according to the German's statement. However, the 39-year-old himself quickly became the focus of the investigation and was remanded in custody at the end of last February.
In a three-day trial at Innsbruck Regional Court, it is now to be clarified whether the father murdered his six-year-old son. No fewer than 25 witnesses are to testify. Four experts will give their opinions - two forensic experts, an IT expert and a neurological-psychiatric expert.
Great media interest in murder trial
And with considerable media interest. Almost 25 representatives from Austria and Germany will be attending the trial.
The accused 39-year-old has already communicated in advance through his defense attorney that he will not plead guilty, and he is also sharply critical of the prosecution's presentation of evidence. A verdict is scheduled for August 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.