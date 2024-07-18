On the “Great World Space Trail” across the lunar landscape

On the second day, we set off from the Ischlerhütte shortly before three o'clock. It's pitch dark and I try to block out my tiredness in the light of my headlamps. The goal is the sunrise under the Schönberg. And while individual veils of mist mystically drift through the green landscape of the Salzkammergut below us, the first rays of light make the dewdrops on the grasses shine like sparkling diamonds, we start the audio file just in time for sunrise, in which midwife Anne Tlach talks about the processes involved in giving birth. This is probably one of the most fascinating and intense moments of the Great World Space Trail.