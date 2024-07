Jenewein falsified corona test for Hafenecker

In addition to Hafenecker and Jenewein, Hafenecker's wife and an FPÖ parliamentary staff member are also on trial. None of them appeared in court! Hafenecker is accused of falsifying data as the designated perpetrator. The investigations were triggered by a chance discovery on the cell phone of the former FPÖ member of parliament Jenewein. He is charged as the direct perpetrator and admits that he falsified 20 tests, including those for the co-defendants. The verdict is not expected until tomorrow. The presumption of innocence applies.