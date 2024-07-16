Vorteilswelt
Love rumors

Johnny Depp is said to be dating a model 33 years his junior

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 09:29

After his traumatic divorce and the lawsuits against ex-wife Amber Heard, he seemed to have shelved the topic of love for the time being. But now actor Johnny Depp is ready to try again with a woman. 

According to an insider at "Page Six", the 61-year-old is said to be in a "very casual" relationship with Russian model Julia Vlasova: "They've been seeing each other here and there for a few years now - but it's nothing serious."

Vlasova is 28 and therefore 33 years younger than the actor. The two are said to have met for the first time in August 2021 at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Prague. The Russian beauty lives in the Czech capital, where she also owns a make-up and hairstyling studio. A year later, she was with Depp at a concert by US rocker Jeff Beck, a friend of Johnny's who has since passed away. 

Julia Vlasova (Bild: im__iuliia/Instagram)
Julia Vlasova
(Bild: im__iuliia/Instagram)

"A lot of time in London"
In recent months, Vlasova has reportedly been "spending a lot of time in the UK, where Depp currently lives." Last Thursday, the couple were photographed together in London arriving on a helicopter and walking into the building together from the helipad.

Although the couple have not yet opened up about their relationship, Vlasova had posted a revealing snap on Instagram Story earlier this year. According to the Daily Mail, she and Depp could be seen placing their hands on each other's legs. Julia wrote: "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and very inspiring."

After the news of a romance made the rounds on Monday, Vlasova turned to her friends on her Instagram story. In Czech, she wrote: "Friends, I would ask you to refrain from interviews about me and my private life. I appreciate your understanding and respect for my privacy."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
