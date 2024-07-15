Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Team presents trophy

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 19:08

The Spanish national soccer team started their journey home on Monday after their European Championship triumph in Berlin and received an euphoric welcome in Madrid. Now the party is starting with the team and fans in the center of the capital. Beforehand, the European champions were welcomed by King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. 

comment0 Kommentare

The newly crowned European champions are currently traveling through the streets of Madrid on a bus and are being celebrated by thousands of fans. The big joint celebration will take place shortly in the Plaza de Cibeles in the center of the city.

The square is filled to capacity and admission is free for everyone. The stage on which the team will then present the trophy is already set up.

Various Spanish musicians get the fans in the mood to welcome the team. People are already waiting impatiently for the arrival of their European Championship heroes.  

Madrid is ready for the big title party. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Madrid is ready for the big title party.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Luis de la Fuente arriving in Madrid with the European Championship trophy in his hands. (Bild: AFP/APA/OSCAR DEL POZO)
Luis de la Fuente arriving in Madrid with the European Championship trophy in his hands.
(Bild: AFP/APA/OSCAR DEL POZO)

Visits before the celebrations
Beforehand, coach Luis de la Fuente's team paid a visit to King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his government. La Roja landed at the airport in the afternoon and were greeted by cheering fans.

With the 2:1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin's Olympic Stadium, "La Roja" secured their fourth European Championship title in total. One more than hosts Germany. The Iberians are now enthroned at the top of Europe for at least four years. Naturally, the celebrations in Madrid on Monday were long and euphoric. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

David Hofer
David Hofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf