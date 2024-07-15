Automatically saved design

Team presents trophy
The Spanish national soccer team started their journey home on Monday after their European Championship triumph in Berlin and received an euphoric welcome in Madrid. Now the party is starting with the team and fans in the center of the capital. Beforehand, the European champions were welcomed by King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The newly crowned European champions are currently traveling through the streets of Madrid on a bus and are being celebrated by thousands of fans. The big joint celebration will take place shortly in the Plaza de Cibeles in the center of the city.
The square is filled to capacity and admission is free for everyone. The stage on which the team will then present the trophy is already set up.
Various Spanish musicians get the fans in the mood to welcome the team. People are already waiting impatiently for the arrival of their European Championship heroes.
Visits before the celebrations
Beforehand, coach Luis de la Fuente's team paid a visit to King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his government. La Roja landed at the airport in the afternoon and were greeted by cheering fans.
With the 2:1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin's Olympic Stadium, "La Roja" secured their fourth European Championship title in total. One more than hosts Germany. The Iberians are now enthroned at the top of Europe for at least four years. Naturally, the celebrations in Madrid on Monday were long and euphoric.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
