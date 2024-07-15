Vorteilswelt
42-year-old man sentenced

Baby and toddler attacked on the streetcar

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 19:00

The public prosecutor's office has charged a Viennese man with a whole host of crimes. Probably the most serious: he kicked a baby carriage with a four-month-old baby in it on the streetcar. He hit a three-year-old girl with his fists. And he was heavily intoxicated. But the 42-year-old doesn't want to turn his back on alcohol ...

comment0 Kommentare

"A lot has built up in the last year," says judge Roman Palmstingl, referring to three criminal charges against the 42-year-old. Theft, damage to property, resisting public authority, various assaults - and all of this while intoxicated. "I'm an alcoholic," says the homeless Viennese, probably getting to the heart of the problem.

Unbelievable attacks on baby and toddler
The most shocking two acts: On Vienna streetcar 46, he kicked a baby carriage carrying a baby just four months old, shouting xenophobic slogans and swearing at women and children. Fortunately, nothing happened to the little girl - apart from a huge shock.

Zitat Icon

Of course, we are aware that emotions are always stirred up when it comes to children. But thankfully nothing happened and nobody was hurt.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Klemens Groh)

Verteidiger Philipp Springer

Bild: Krone KREATIV/Klemens Groh

On another day, he also punched a three-year-old in a streetcar. Thank God she was also unharmed. Now the accused in the Vienna Landl is trying to explain the unbelievable attacks, which were documented by surveillance cameras: "I told you, I can't control myself. I can't stand children when they scream and are loud." - "But they can't hit either," rebukes Mr. Rat.

And suggests alcohol therapy in the next sentence. The rather uncooperative answer from the 42-year-old homeless man: "No. I won't have anything left in my life if I can't drink." The client of lawyer Philipp Springer receives a ten-month conditional prison sentence. And the order to stay sober ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
