After the death of fawns: Outrage at brutal farmer

Public prosecutor's office investigates

The Linz public prosecutor's office is investigating the man on suspicion of cruelty to animals, but he has so far refused to make any statements. The "Krone" wanted to know from Manfred Haimbuchner, state councillor for nature conservation and FP party leader, whether the gruesome incident could have consequences within the party? Haimbuchner left this unanswered, instead FP state party secretary Michael Gruber explained that the death of the six fawns was in no way connected to the accused's local political activities.