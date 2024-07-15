Six young deer dead
After the death of fawns: Outrage at brutal farmer
A blue local politician in Eidenberg had chased away hunters who wanted to search his meadow for young deer before a mowing operation. It turned out as the huntsmen had feared: Unfortunately, four young animals were dead after the mowing and two others had to be put out of their misery. Now state politicians are also reacting to the slaughter.
The affair surrounding the entrepreneur, farmer and FPÖ local politician who mowed down six fawns on his leased meadow in Eidenberg on June 9th sparked nationwide outrage.
Gruffly rejected drone flight
As reported, the man from Mühlviertel is said to have gruffly rejected several offers from hunters to search the property for young animals by drone. Four fawns are said to have been mauled during his mowing operation to such an extent that they died immediately. Two more had no legs left. Hunters found them in a pitiful state and had to shoot them.
Public prosecutor's office investigates
The Linz public prosecutor's office is investigating the man on suspicion of cruelty to animals, but he has so far refused to make any statements. The "Krone" wanted to know from Manfred Haimbuchner, state councillor for nature conservation and FP party leader, whether the gruesome incident could have consequences within the party? Haimbuchner left this unanswered, instead FP state party secretary Michael Gruber explained that the death of the six fawns was in no way connected to the accused's local political activities.
Provincial politics reacts
"I would like to emphasize that this case is not representative of the actions of our farmers," says Provincial Councillor for Agriculture Michaela Langer-Weninger (VP), referring to the good cooperation between farmers and hunters.
Animal welfare state councillor Michael Lindner (SP) is also concerned by the incident in Eidenberg, but praises the commitment of the hunting community, which provides time and technical equipment in the interests of animal welfare to save fawns from certain death by mowing: "With their efforts, hunters prevent unnecessary animal suffering year after year."
