Climate change makes the days slightly longer

Mass shifts in the Earth's mantle

The effect that counteracts the displacement of the water masses in the course of the ice melt was also taken into account: mass displacements in the Earth's mantle. Kilometre-thick ice pushes the land masses of Greenland and Antarctica into the viscous part of the Earth's mantle on which the Earth's plates move. When the ice melts, the land masses become lighter and rise because viscous earth mantle mass flows underneath. According to calculations, the effect is currently minus 0.8 milliseconds per century, i.e. it shortens the length of the day.