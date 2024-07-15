For a good cause
Icy record attempt in the Museumsquartier
How long can you stay in an ice bath? A group of brave people want to find out exactly that on Thursday by plunging into freezing temperatures in the middle of the MuseumsQuartier.
The reason behind the creative and challenging Ultra Ice Challenge is to support young people with physical and visual disabilities and to introduce them to the fascination of sport. To this end, the Austrian Paralympic Committee has launched the Talent Day.
Together with SAMSUNG, which is donating 100 euros to the project for each participant, the aim is to raise 25,000 euros.
Challenge for body & mind
Under the guidance of extreme sportsman and experienced ice swimmer Daniel Fetz, four pools will be set up in the middle of the impressive Museum Quarter as part of the Ultra Ice Challenge, where more than 250 daredevils can come together to take an icy dip for this good cause. The well-known Austrian content creator and designer Max Weissenböck will also be taking part and wants to bring at least 50 participants to the start with his direct community alone.
Samsung will also be there to present its new Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is suitable for all extreme sports enthusiasts. To demonstrate the robustness and resilience of the new smartwatch, the new Galaxy product will be frozen in blocks of ice on site. Visitors will then have the chance to free them with physical effort.
The Ultra Ice Challenge
The record attempt at ice swimming will take place on July 18 from 16:00 in the MuseumsQuartier, Hof 8. 250 participants have the chance to take part in this record attempt and support the youth sports program of the Paralympic Committee in Austria with 100 euros each. You can find more information here.
Participants wanted
Participants are still being sought for this record attempt. Check-in starts at 16:00 and the Ultra Ice Challenge is from 17:00 - 19:00 (including introductory workshop). Experience in ice swimming is not necessary. Intrepid participants can register HERE as long as places are available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.