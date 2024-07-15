Icy record attempt in the Museumsquartier

Challenge for body & mind

Under the guidance of extreme sportsman and experienced ice swimmer Daniel Fetz, four pools will be set up in the middle of the impressive Museum Quarter as part of the Ultra Ice Challenge, where more than 250 daredevils can come together to take an icy dip for this good cause. The well-known Austrian content creator and designer Max Weissenböck will also be taking part and wants to bring at least 50 participants to the start with his direct community alone.