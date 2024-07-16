1414 applications in Upper Austria
Solar power boom confirmed in funding report
The state and federal governments are massively promoting the expansion of photovoltaic systems for the generation of electricity - and this is also reflected in the Upper Austrian state's funding report, which has now been published by the state's Finance Minister and Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP).
With a total funding volume of almost 2.5 billion euros, 1414 applications were approved for the construction of photovoltaic systems alone. The boom is noticeable when you look at the figures from 2022. There were 494 approvals in Upper Austria for a subsidy for the installation of a PV system in addition to renewable energy.
Subsidies also for biomass heating systems and renovations
However, the report published at ooe.gv.at does not stop there. In the previous year, 3788 subsidies were paid out for the installation of biomass systems (such as pellet or unit boilers), compared to just under 1200 fewer applications in the previous year.
The state gave the green light 1444 times for the renovation of houses with up to three apartments. A total of €97.2 million was paid out under the title "Upper Austrian housing and energy cost bonus", and the province released a further €3.7 million for the "Clean heating for all" campaign.
Support with funding applications
Anyone wishing to receive funding for the installation of a photovoltaic system can still do so, as can anyone wishing to replace an old boiler. The best way to find out how high the subsidy rates are is to contact the Energy Saving Association. Information on this can be found at www.energiesparverband.at
In total, the amount of subsidies paid out increased by 168.5 million euros from 2022 to 2023, while the number of subsidy recipients rose by 1643 to 14,505. The transparency report covers all subsidies above a contribution limit of 2,000 euros. Sensitive subsidies, such as those subject to data protection, are not listed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.