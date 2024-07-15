Title fights 2024
Salzburg is looking for the European Spartan Race champion
The Zell am See-Kaprun region will host the extreme obstacle course Spartan Race from September 6 to 8, 2024 and will be the first destination in Austria to host the European Championships for this extreme sports event. Around 4,500 international athletes are expected to take part.
Spartan Race is an extreme obstacle course that requires endurance, strength, agility and coordination. The European Championship course in Zell am See-Kaprun is considered the toughest in the world with 21 kilometers, 30 obstacles and 2000 meters of altitude. It leads from the Maiskogel parking lot in Kaprun, around the Klammsee, up to the Dreiwallnerhöhe on the Maiskogel and back again. The European Championship race takes place on Saturday, September 7th.
In the start and finish area, spectators can not only cheer on the athletes, but also try their hand at the test obstacles or take advantage of the family offers. For amateur athletes, children and young people, competitions with shorter distances will be offered throughout the weekend from September 6 to 8.
Pescollderungg: "The toughest course in the world"
"Being the venue for a European Championship is always a special honor for a destination. I am therefore all the more delighted that we have succeeded in bringing the Spartan European Championship to Zell am See-Kaprun. This extraordinary event is already one of the biggest running events in SalzburgerLand," says Manuel Resch, CEO of Zell am See-Kaprun Tourismus GmbH.
Reigning European and Ultra World Champion Luca Pescollderungg is also in a positive mood for the third Spartan Trifecta Weekend in Zell am See-Kaprun: "I'm looking forward to a challenging European Championship on the toughest course in the world and I'm going to the start with a good feeling, as I've already won first and second place in a Spartan Race there."
