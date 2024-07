Waltraud Klasnic surprised many political observers with this decision, but above all her own party functionaries: in 2003, the former ÖVP provincial governor appointed Hans Seitinger to her government team, where the passionate farmer took over the agricultural portfolio that was tailor-made for him. The then 42-year-old had already attracted attention beyond the district borders three years earlier when he won an incredible 71 percent of the vote in the mayoral elections in his home municipality of Frauenberg.