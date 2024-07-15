Royal soccer fans
Charlotte and Louis watched the match on television
While Prince George, his father Prince William and Spain's King Felipe and his daughter Infanta Leonor watched England lose to Spain live in the stadium, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched on TV with their mother Princess Kate.
On Monday, after the European Championship final, the Princess of Wales published a photo of her two younger children sitting in front of the television in England jerseys showing the soccer stadium.
Royal shirt numbers
In the photo, which shows her and her six-year-old brother Louis, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte is wearing an England shirt with the number 9, while Louis is wearing a shirt with his age, the number 6.
Praise for "fighting spirit and determination"
With the very sweet photo, Prince William and Princess Kate also published words of encouragement to the England team, who lost 2:1 to the Spanish team on Sunday.
"England, your teamwork, fighting spirit and determination were an inspiration to us all, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C," wrote the heir to the throne and congratulated the Spanish winners.
The British royals had a sporting weekend. Princess Kate attended the final of the tennis Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon.
The 42-year-old appeared with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and made her second public appearance after months of cancer treatment. She presented Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz with the trophy for his victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
