Operation: Another fight with a firearm in Vienna!

19-year-old had a firearm with him

"Two men were stopped during the immediate search. It turned out that they were the men involved in the incident, a 27-year-old Afghan national and a 19-year-old Slovakian national," confirmed police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger on Monday. The dangerous threat is said to have been triggered by an argument between the two men. The alarm gun was found on the younger man - he is only 19. He received a weapons ban.