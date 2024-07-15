Five myths about renewable energy in Carinthia

On Monday, the ÖVP hosted a press conference entitled "Energy transition law - myths and facts" ahead of the government meeting and the last parliamentary session before the summer break. Deputy Governor Martin Gruber (ÖVP) described the title of the event as "quite pointed". And then it starts: the FPÖ continues to try to "play politics with myths and fairy tales. We cannot continue to accept this without comment", which is why we want to present facts. "What the FPÖ is doing is irresponsible." The energy transition is a key supply issue and location factor for Carinthia.