Energy Transition Act
Five myths about renewable energy in Carinthia
The ÖVP launched an all-out attack on the FPÖ in Carinthia on Monday - the central topic: the Energy Transition Act, the amendment to which is to be voted on in the last parliamentary session before the summer break on Thursday. The FPÖ "divides, ignites and stirs up fears", according to the Turks.
On Monday, the ÖVP hosted a press conference entitled "Energy transition law - myths and facts" ahead of the government meeting and the last parliamentary session before the summer break. Deputy Governor Martin Gruber (ÖVP) described the title of the event as "quite pointed". And then it starts: the FPÖ continues to try to "play politics with myths and fairy tales. We cannot continue to accept this without comment", which is why we want to present facts. "What the FPÖ is doing is irresponsible." The energy transition is a key supply issue and location factor for Carinthia.
What is needed and what people expect is a united front on this issue, said Gruber: "The state government is behind the law and I hope that this will also be a good sign for the state parliament's decision." There is at least "broad consensus" in the provincial parliament's Energy Committee, which is chaired by Herbert Gaggl.
ÖVP: "A journey into FPÖ fairytale land"
Energy spokesperson Sebastian Schuschnig is also annoyed by the FPÖ's "myths, fairy tales and half-truths": "Although - it would almost be progress if we could get as far as the half-truths. Deliberately going around the country with false reports is not okay." The blue party would discuss things that are "neither in the legal text itself nor in any explanations or anything else".
In order to create clarity, they want to clear up five myths that are "always floating around", according to Schuschnig, who says: "Allow me to take you on a trip to FPÖ fairyland."
- The Energy Transition Act will soon see hundreds to thousands of wind turbines in Carinthia: "No," says Schuschnig, the law is not a free pass for uncontrolled growth in energy plants. "Firstly, it does not specify the number of energy plants, and secondly, this law does not allow for any more wind turbines than were already possible under the current legal framework." Instead, years of procedures should be shortened and the bureaucratic burden reduced - this also applies to small hydropower plants and "any other form of energy generation".
- Carinthia already produces enough renewable energy: with this argument, the FPÖ is trying to "create a mood against the energy transition", but the fact is: "Especially in the winter months, we need more energy than we can generate from water and sun. For security of supply, we need an intelligent Carinthian energy mix to close or reduce this gap so that we can secure the homeland that the FPÖ always talks about," says Schuschnig.
- We already have 100 percent electricity from renewable energy: "We already have to import up to a quarter of our electricity because we don't produce enough ourselves," says Schuschnig.
- Saving electricity instead of expanding renewables: According to Schuschnig, a distinction must be made here between energy and electricity requirements. Electricity consumption in Carinthia will "almost double" by 2050, and this bottleneck cannot be prevented "by us all dutifully switching off the lights". This idea is short-sighted and irresponsible for Carinthia as a business location.
- Only the expansion of renewable energies makes new electricity grids necessary at all, which then have to be financed by the Carinthians: Current grids are simply not up to the increasing demand, says Schuschnig: "I would like to make one thing clear to the FPÖ: When they say that wind power in particular should be expanded in other federal states and sent to Carinthia - how can it be done if we don't expand the grids?"
The Energy Transition Act is the first step of several measures that will follow: The photovoltaic ordinance is in the works, and the announced energy strategy will be presented this year. All of these factors would help to ensure that "we can supply ourselves with safe and clean energy. We won't have to transfer billions for energy abroad," Gaggl also emphasized.
He was annoyed that the FPÖ claimed that the Energy Transition Act would open the door to corporations: "Which corporations? We have Kelag in Carinthia - and it really pisses me off, this bashing of Kelag with 2,000 employees who are there every day so that we have reliable electricity 365 days a year, 24 hours a day," he says angrily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
