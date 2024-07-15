Vorteilswelt
"Frosty relationship"

Milano mourns Doherty so touchingly despite the row

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 16:00

Alyssa Milano was "in awe" of Shannen Doherty - despite their "complicated relationship". 

comment0 Kommentare

The 51-year-old actress starred alongside Shannen - who passed away over the weekend at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer - in the magical drama series Charmed.

"Frosty relationship"
However, the co-stars had a frosty relationship and her late co-star eventually left the show after the third season; but Alyssa insisted she "deeply respected" her despite their feud.

She told Us Weekly: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at the core, she was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress who was loved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

Did Milano want to sue?
Earlier this year, Shannen was accused by her "Charmed" co-star Holly Marie Combs of being fired from the witchy series because show bosses feared Alyssa would sue for a "hostile work environment" if Shannen wasn't forced to leave.

On Shannen's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, she said, "Jonathan [Levin, the producer] said: 'We didn't want it - but we were pushed into this corner - we're basically in this position where it's one or the other.'"

Combs recalled, "We were told (by Alyssa) that it was either her or (Shannen), and Alyssa threatened to sue us for hostile work environment."

Doherty later said that Combs' claims were accurate, insisting that at that point in her illness she wanted to make sure the "truth" about things came out and was understood.

Shannen Doherty (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Neilson Barnard)
Shannen Doherty
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Neilson Barnard)

"Just told the truth"
She said, "Holly and I, we weren't mean on the podcast, my podcast, 'Let's Be Clear' podcast. In fact, we cut out anything that we thought would cause more drama. We just told the truth because the truth actually matters. But we wanted to try and save you, the fans, as much heartache as possible."

Doherty continued: "At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis - I'm sorry if I start crying - and fighting a horrible disease every day of my life, it's also incredibly important to me that the truth is actually told, as opposed to the narrative that others spread for me. We've told it together, we've told our truths and we stand by our truths."

