Lots of irony
After European Championship title: Cucurella counters England legend
The European Championship title is probably balm for the soul for Spain's Marc Cucurella - he perhaps countered his biggest critic Gary Neville with an ironic post on Instagram.
At the start of the tournament, long-serving England international Neville identified Cucurella as Spain's biggest weakness. "The Spanish defense has a lot of experience, but there's something missing to give them confidence that they can do it (win the title, editor's note)," Neville said on "ITV Sport". "And I have to say, him starting at left-back is a good example of that."
Neville added: "He didn't convince at Chelsea. He's aggressive, tenacious and a hard-working full-back, but the price tag still baffles everyone."
Cucurella repaid faith
The 25-year-old Cucurella moved from Brighton Hove Albion to Chelsea FC two years ago for €65 million. Before the tournament, Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen was expected to play in this position. However, Cucurella started every game and repaid coach Luis de la Fuente's trust with strong performances. With a passing accuracy of 92 percent and his assist in the European Championship final against England, he played a key role in Spain's fourth European Championship triumph.
Just a few hours after winning the title in Berlin, Cucurella responded to Neville's criticism. "We did it, Gary. Thanks for your support," the curly-haired player wrote ironically in his Instagram story.
Bogeyman of the DFB fans
Cucurella also caused a stir at the European Championships when he blocked the ball with his hand after a shot in the match against Germany and no penalty whistle sounded. As a result, he became the bogeyman for Spain's other knockout games and was loudly booed by German fans every time he got the ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.