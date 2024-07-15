Successor wanted
Kratky announces the final end of Ö3-Wecker
ORF pay emperor Robert Kratky announced back in 2023 that he would not be on Ö3 radio forever. Now it has become known when he will really hang up the microphone. And it's not that long away!
The radio star let his fans know that he will be calling it a day at the end of 2026. That means the witty announcer will be waking up the nation with music and talk for another year and a half.
"That means someone else will take over from 2027," he announced. His successor should be a woman, says the star. "I really hope it will be a very, very cool female presenter," he explained.
New system
He can also imagine that the alarm clock will be completely different without him: "Maybe there will be a completely new system. Before my time, long before my time, for example, there was a different alarm clock presenter every day. They took turns - a whole pack of them. Maybe the show will go back to that. But that's not up to me, it's not my decision."
He still sees his personal future in the media sector. "After 34 years in the media and communications industry, it's likely that I'll stay in it," says Kratky.
He continues: "After all, I've acquired a certain amount of skill and knowledge in a wide variety of jobs over the years. I might disappear from the public eye, because I'm definitely not going to take part in 'Dancing Stars' or any 'jungle camp' or hang around any C-list celebrity buffets. So, if I leave, I'll leave, but I'll definitely still be in the industry."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.